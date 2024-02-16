Soccer fans got used to seeing Lionel Messi play regularly in the last few weeks, with Inter Miami traveling the world as part of their global preseason tour. But now, it’s time for the real competition to start with a new MLS campaign right around the corner.

Following a 1-1 draw in an exhibition against Leo’s boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys, Inter Miami will return to action on Wednesday, February 21, when they host Real Salt Lake in the Opening Game of the 2024 MLS season.

Messi is expected to play from the get-go as he left behind the muscle discomfort that ruled him out for some preseason friendlies. Needless to say, all eyes will be on him as this will be his first full MLS season, having joined Inter Miami in July 2023.

Inter Miami’s preseason raises many questions

While the club saw the 2024 preseason as an opportunity to bring its brand closer to fans craving to watch Messi play, the team performed poorly on the field. In fact, it won just one out of seven friendlies.

Following a goalless draw against El Salvador, the team went back to the US for a 1-0 loss to FC Dallas. Then, it flew to Saudi Arabia for a friendly tournament in Riyadh, losing both to Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. The Herons managed to beat Hong Kong XI in their following friendly, but lost to Vissel Kobe on penalties in Japan before tying with Newell’s in Fort Lauderdale.

Inter Miami’s decision to travel the world was met with criticism, as it seemed to take a toll on their veteran stars. Messi, for instance, started on the bench in the embarrassing 6-0 loss to Al-Nassr before missing the friendly win in Hong Kong. But now it’s time to turn the page, as the real competition is about to start.

Inter Miami dream big in 2024

While their preseason results are not encouraging, 2024 promises to be an exciting year for the South Florida team, with Luis Suarez reuniting with Messi to try and take the club to new heights. Back in the day, the Uruguayan star formed a mighty duo with Leo in Barcelona, so it will be interesting to see how they fare together years later.

Apart from Messi and Suárez, the club also has high expectations on what Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba bring to the table this year, as this will also be their first full MLS season.

Coach Gerardo Martino has a challenging job ahead of him, as the franchise set the bar high in 2023. Messi’s arrival has completely turned the club around, as it led to an unprecedented Leagues Cup triumph as well as a run to the US Open Cup final.

However, Inter Miami have unfinished business in the league, as they failed to make the playoffs last year. This time, not only they will try and make the postseason, but also to challenge for Concacaf glory.

Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup win granted them a bye to the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16, where they will play the winner of Nashville-Moca.