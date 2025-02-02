Trending topics:
Serie A

Where to watch AC Milan vs Inter live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

AC Milan receive Inter in Matchday 23 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

AC Milan will face off against Inter on Matchday 23 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season in what promises to be an exciting showdown. USA fans can catch all the action live, so be sure to check the available broadcast and streaming options to stay tuned for every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch AC Milan vs Inter online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This weekend’s Serie A action features one of the most anticipated matchups of Matchday 23: the Derby della Madonnina between Inter Milan and AC Milan. Inter enter the contest as the closest challengers to league leaders Napoli, with a win crucial to their pursuit of the top spot.

However, AC Milan, despite an inconsistent campaign, are pushing for a spot in European competition and won’t make it easy for their rivals. While Inter are seen as the favorites, Milan have already claimed two victories over them this season, making the outcome of this highly charged fixture uncertain.

When will the AC Milan vs Inter match be played?

AC Milan will host Inter in a Matchday 23 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Sunday, February 2. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

AC Milan vs Inter: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial)Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

