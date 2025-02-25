Where to watch Inter vs Lazio live in the USA: 2024/2025 Coppa Italia

Inter will face off against Lazio in the 2024/2025 Coppa Italia quarterfinal. Fans in the United States can watch the match live—be sure to check the broadcast details for TV and streaming options so you don’t miss any of the action from this highly anticipated showdown.

Inter and Lazio are set to clash in a high-stakes Coppa Italia quarter-final, featuring two of Serie A’s top contenders. Inter, currently leading the Italian top flight, remain in the hunt for multiple trophies and are determined to add this title to their ambitions.

Standing in their way is a Lazio squad that, despite some inconsistency, has proven to be a formidable force this season. While the odds favor Inter, Lazio have the quality to push their rivals to the limit and will be aiming for a statement win and a place in the semi-finals.

When will the Inter vs Lazio match be played?

Inter play against Lazio in the 2024/2025 Coppa Italia quarterfinal this Tuesday, February 25. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Mario Gila of SS Lazio – Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

Inter vs Lazio: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Inter vs Lazio in the USA

This 2024/2025 Coppa Italia game between Inter and Lazio will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.