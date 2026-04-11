Where to watch Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Akhdoud will square off with Al Nassr in the Matchday 28 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr online in the US on Fubo]

The Saudi Pro League title race is reaching a boiling point, with three clubs still in contention as the season enters its final stretch, and Al Nassr holding the top spot with 70 points as they look to stay ahead of the pack.

Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the league leaders understand the stakes, while Al Akhdoud head into the matchup in urgent need of points, sitting in the relegation zone with just 16 and rapidly running out of time to keep their survival hopes alive.

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When will the Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Akhdoud play against Al Nassr for the Matchday 28 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Saturday, April 11. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Sadio Mane of Al Nassr – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Akhdoud and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: Fox Soccer Plus and FOX One.