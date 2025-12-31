Trending topics:
MLB Rumors: NY Mets’ chances of landing Kyle Tucker clarified in latest update

The New York Mets remain linked to Kyle Tucker, but a recent insider update sheds new light on where the team stands as his free agency continues to unfold.

By Alexander Rosquez

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs bats against the Giants.
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesKyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs bats against the Giants.

The New York Mets have remained on the periphery of the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes throughout the offseason, largely because they are one of the few organizations capable of absorbing a contract of that magnitude. Still, as the calendar winds down, Tucker’s market has shown little momentum.

Along with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays, the Mets were initially viewed as a logical fit for Tucker, who is expected to command a deal in the range of 10 years and $400 million. That price point has effectively narrowed the field to big-market clubs willing to make a franchise-altering commitment.

After trading Brandon Nimmo earlier this winter, speculation grew that New York could pivot toward a marquee outfielder. However, a recent update suggests the Mets’ chances of landing Tucker may be more remote than once believed.

Mets’ stance on Tucker

MLB insider Jon Heyman offered a tempered assessment of the situation while speaking on a Bleacher Report live stream, casting doubt on how realistic a Mets–Tucker pairing truly is at this stage.

Kyle Tucker running

Kyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs in action. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

That’s a long way away if even a possibility, Heyman said, indicating that while the Mets were once firmly in the conversation, the path to a deal now appears increasingly uncertain.

What it means for New York

The Mets have already endured a turbulent offseason, parting ways with several long-tenured players, including Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz, and Nimmo. For now, Tucker remains available—but the Mets’ role in that pursuit appears far less certain than it once did.

