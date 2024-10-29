Where to watch Al-Nassr vs Al Taawon live for free in the USA: 2024–25 King's Cup

Al-Nassr will take on Al Taawon in a round of 16 clash of the 2024–25 King's Cup. Find out here kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are set to face off against Al Taawon in the 2024–25 King’s Cup round of 16, promising an intense showdown as both teams aim to advance in the prestigious tournament. USA fans can catch all the action live, with broadcasts available on multiple platforms, ensuring they won’t miss a moment. Fin here all option available.

[Watch Al-Nassr vs Al Taawon online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, are setting sights on multiple fronts this season, with ambitions in both the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League. Now, they’re gearing up for the 2024–25 King’s Cup, aiming to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

The team’s last-round clash with Al-Hazem was a tough test, but a potentially more intense challenge awaits as they face Al Taawoun, who currently sit ninth in the Saudi Pro League. While Al Nassr enter as the favorite, Al Taawoun‘s determination to make a title run in the King’s Cup could make them a formidable opponent.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al Taawon match be played?

Al-Nassr face Al Taawon for the 2024–25 King’s Cup round of 16 this Tuesday, October 29. The action is set to kick off at 1:30 PM (ET).

Al-Nassr vs Al Taawon: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al Taawon in the USA

Watch this 2024–25 King’s Cup clash between Al-Nassr and Al Taawon live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: FOX.