The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in an attempt to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. The defending champions were one of the best teams of the regular season with a 15-2 record and eliminated the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Eagles found in Saquon Barkley the missing piece they needed to get back into the title fight. Additionally, the arrival of Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator maximized the level of extraordinary players like Jalen Carter and Zack Baun.

Considering that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are favored by only one point, there are many possible scenarios during the game in New Orleans, including, of course, a potential tie.

What happens if Chiefs lose to Eagles in Super Bowl 2025?

If the Chiefs lose to the Eagles, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce will have missed the opportunity to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive years, something that has never happened in NFL history.

The Philadelphia Eagles would secure their second Super Bowl following that epic win in the 2017 season against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The famous day of the ‘Philly Special’ with Nick Foles and Doug Pederson.

What happens if Chiefs win against the Eagles in Super Bowl?

If they defeat the Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs would become the first team in history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Additionally, this could bring Patrick Mahomes very close to surpassing Tom Brady in the debate for the greatest player of all time.

It’s important to remember that Green Bay already won two three-peats (1929-1931 and 1965-1967), but no team has achieved this feat in the Super Bowl era. Several franchises have claimed back-to-back titles in that period, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-1975 and 1978-1979), the Dallas Cowboys (1992-1993), the San Francisco 49ers (1988-1989), the Green Bay Packers (1966-1967), the Miami Dolphins (1972-1973), the Denver Broncos (1997-1998), and the New England Patriots (2003-2004).

What happens if Chiefs and Eagles tie in the Super Bowl?

If the Chiefs and Eagles tie in the Super Bowl, the game would have to be decided in overtime. Now, in a crucial change to the rulebook, each team will have at least one possession in overtime, regardless of whether the team with the first possession scores a touchdown. The only case in which this would not happen is if a safety occurs on that first drive.

Unlike the regular season, there is no way for the Super Bowl to end in a tie. Of the 58 Super Bowls played in history, only two went to overtime: Super Bowl LI, in which the Patriots came back to beat the Falcons, and Super Bowl LVIII, when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers.

