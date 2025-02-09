Where to watch Chivas vs Tijuana live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Chivas and Tijuana will face each other in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 6 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Chivas vs Tijuana online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Matchday 6 wraps up with a crucial showdown between two struggling teams desperate for points. Chivas have endured a rough start, managing just one win in five matches while adding two draws and two losses for a total of five points—well below their expectations.

They aim to climb the standings with a much-needed victory, but the challenge won’t be easy. Tijuana, sitting on just four points, are also searching for their second win of the tournament and will look to capitalize on Chivas’ vulnerabilities.

When will the Chivas vs Tijuana match be played?

Chivas will play against Tijuana in the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Sunday, February 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:05 PM (ET).

Fernando Madrigal of Tijuana – Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Chivas vs Tijuana: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Tijuana in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Chivas and Tijuana will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium.