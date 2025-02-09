The confetti is primed, the Gatorade cooler is on standby, and anticipation is at an all-time high. Super Bowl 2025 is here, and while the Vince Lombardi Trophy is the ultimate prize, there’s also a significant financial incentive on the line for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. But just how much money is at stake? Let’s break down the Super Bowl prize pool.

As the NFL world comes to a halt for its biggest spectacle, so too does much of the sports world beyond it. One of the most-watched events on the planet will take center stage in New Orleans, with a sea of red and green filling the stands as Chiefs and Eagles fans create an electric atmosphere from kickoff to the final whistle. The Super Bowl isn’t just a game, it’s a meticulously orchestrated event designed to captivate millions.

It’s hard to comprehend how a single game can generate billions of dollars worldwide, yet that’s the reality of the NFL. With wall-to-wall media coverage, halftime commercials commanding astronomical price tags, and championship bonuses awaiting their rightful owners, every detail of Super Bowl Sunday is engineered for maximum impact, both on and off the field.

How much money do Super Bowl 2025 winners get?

The winners of Super Bowl 2025 will walk away with more than just the glory. Each player of the Chiefs or the Eagles will receive $171,000, a payout distributed to every active-roster player. This marks a $7,000 increase from last year’s prize, reflecting the NFL’s annual adjustments.

A Kansas City Chiefs helmet, the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a Philadelphia Eagles helmet are seen before the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s Super Bowl Press Conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

What bonuses do players receive for winning the Super Bowl?

Beyond the Super Bowl payday, players also earn postseason bonuses based on their team’s playoff success. These payouts, negotiated between the NFL and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), accumulate throughout the postseason and can significantly boost a player’s earnings. In total, a Super Bowl-winning player could earn up to $350,000 in bonuses.

Here’s a breakdown of the playoff bonuses leading up to the Super Bowl:

Wild Card Round (First-Round Bye): $49,500

Divisional Round: $54,500

Conference Championship: $77,000

Super Bowl Winner Bonus: $171,000

How much do Super Bowl 2025 runners-up earn?

While the agony of defeat lingers long after the final whistle, Super Bowl runners-up don’t leave empty-handed. Each player on the losing team will receive $96,000, a substantial payout despite falling short of the ultimate goal.

Though this amount is significantly lower than what the champions earn, it remains a lucrative sum, typically around half of the winners’ bonus, serving as a small consolation for a hard-fought season.

