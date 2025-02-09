Lionel Messi’s bodyguard Yassine Cheuko sends strong message to security staffs of stadiums

Lionel Messi‘s adventure in MLS has been nothing short of spectacular. Far from losing interest or lowering his level, the Argentine has maintained his elite form, ranking as the league’s third top scorer with 20 goals in 19 games. Since his arrival in the United States, Messi has been closely accompanied by Yassine Cheuko, his personal bodyguard, who is present at every game. Following a series of pitch invasions by fans, Yassine took to social media to deliver a strong message regarding the situation.

“…It is not my role to apprehend fans who invade the field. That is the responsibility of the stadium security staff. But let’s be honest: most of them — and I emphasize most, without generalizing — are not fully focused on their duties. Instead of ensuring security, they are more occupied with watching the game or taking photos and videos. And because they are not paying attention, I made the decision, on my own initiative, to step in and handle the situation in case of an intrusion,” stated Yassine Cheuko, Messi’s guard on a Instagram post.

Yassine Cheuko voiced his frustration over the lack of focus among security staff, criticizing them for being more engaged in the game than their actual duties. He also emphasized that, while he is always willing to assist in handling situations, he finds it increasingly difficult without stronger support. Yassine made it clear that he is not a celebrity and does not earn millions, but simply wants to perform his job in the best way possible.

Lionel Messi is a global phenomenon, and Inter Miami’s games in Mexico, Honduras, Panama, and Peru were no exception, drawing massive crowds. As a result, Yassine Cheuko has had to intervene multiple times, causing disruptions when matches are briefly halted for security reasons. Yassine rose to prominence after Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami, having been hired to provide constant protection for the Argentine star.

(R) Yassine Chueko, bodyguard of Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF, pulls a fan, who ran onto the pitch, away from Messi in the second half during a match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium on September 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Despite Yassine’s presence, stadium security staff must also play a role in ensuring player safety. However, Cheuko often finds himself alone in handling complex situations, underscoring the need for stronger support from event security teams, not only to protect Messi, but also to ensure the safety of fans and other players.

Lionel Messi is not the only player with a personal bodyguard, a Premier League star has one too

Although Lionel Messi’s bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, is the most well-known due to Messi’s global fame, he is not the only soccer player with personal security. Mohamed Salah also has a dedicated bodyguard, Karim Abdou, who takes his role just as seriously.

In an appearance on the 5Aside podcast, Abdou revealed that he even scans gifts given to Salah, as the Liverpool star rarely accepts them, fearing they could be harmful or even life-threatening.

What’s next for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami?

Inter Miami will play one final match before officially kicking off their season, facing Orlando City on February 14 as part of their preparations for the CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Sporting KC. Lionel Messi’s preseason has been highly productive, allowing him to build competitive rhythm while avoiding injuries or muscle overloads. Additionally, new signings like Tadeo Allende have started to integrate into the squad.

Under Javier Mascherano’s leadership, Inter Miami aims to be a strong MLS contender, laying the foundation for a winning project in both the short and long term. The team looks to maximize the impact of its veteran stars, including Luis Suárez, Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets, as they pursue success.