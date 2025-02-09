Trending topics:
Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs Eagles LIVE: Is Patrick Mahomes playing today? Start time and how to watch

The Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles in the highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX. Join us live for minute-by-minute coverage of all the thrilling moments as these two powerhouse teams battle for the championship! is Patrick Mahomes playing tonight? — will he lead the Chiefs to another historic victory? Stay tuned for every highlight and key play!

By Emilio Abad

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles away from Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles
© Christian Petersen / GettyPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles away from Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles

The most anticipated event of the year is just hours away. The stage is set for a decisive showdown between two powerhouse teams: the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, as they seek to etch their names in history, and the Philadelphia Eagles, determined to end the Chiefs’ reign with Saquon Barkley at the helm. But will Patrick Mahomes play tonight?

Join us for live coverage of all the action minute by minute, from pregame insights and key updates during the matchup to postgame analysis. We’ll also provide essential facts and highlights about this epic event as it unfolds. Don’t miss a moment!

Is Patrick Mahomes playing today?

Despite being listed on the injury report earlier this week with an ankle issue, Patrick Mahomes has no injury designation heading into Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes has battled the ankle injury for much of the 2024 season, but his resilience has been evident. He demonstrated his elite form throughout the playoffs, throwing for two touchdowns in each game while carrying the ball 18 times for 57 yards and scoring twice on the ground.

The Chiefs enter Super Bowl LIX as slight favorites, and Mahomes has the chance to etch his name further into NFL history by leading Kansas City to a third consecutive Super Bowl victory. His ability to overcome adversity and perform on the biggest stage has cemented his status as one of the league's premier quarterbacks.

Tonight’s referees

The NFL has selected its elite officiating crew, led by Ronald Torbert, a veteran with experience in high-pressure games. Ronald began his second Super Bowl as the lead referee, having previously officiated Super Bowl LVI in 2022. Mike Morton, who will serve as the umpire, holds the distinction of being the first official to participate in a Super Bowl after having played and won one as a player.

  • Referee: Ronald Torbert (62)
  • Umpire: Mike Morton (89)
  • Down judge: Max Causey (21)
  • Line judge: Mark Stewart (75)
  • Field judge: Mearl Robinson (31)
  • Side judge: Boris Cheek (41)
  • Back judge: Jonah Monroe (120)
  • Replay official: Kevin Brown
  • Replay assistant: NFL Front Office

Kick off time and how to watch

The Super Bowl LIX will get underway at 6:30 PM ET (3:30 PM PT).

There will be many options to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles (Super Bowl LIX) in the United States: FOX 4K, NFL+, HULU, FOX, Fubo Sports, NFL Game Pass International, Fox Deportes, Telemundo.

Chiefs and Eagles clash in 2025 Super Bowl LIX

Welcome to our live blog of the Super Bowl LIX!

Chiefs and Eagles battle it out for the Super Bowl glory at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and you'll find everything you need to know here, on Bolavip.

Stay with us to get the necessary information and fun facts in the preview before we bring you minute-by-minute updates throughout the game!

emilio abad
Emilio Abad

