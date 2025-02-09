Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs Eagles LIVE: Is Patrick Mahomes playing today? Start time and how to watch

03:15PM Is Patrick Mahomes playing today?

Despite being listed on the injury report earlier this week with an ankle issue, Patrick Mahomes has no injury designation heading into Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes has battled the ankle injury for much of the 2024 season, but his resilience has been evident. He demonstrated his elite form throughout the playoffs, throwing for two touchdowns in each game while carrying the ball 18 times for 57 yards and scoring twice on the ground.

The Chiefs enter Super Bowl LIX as slight favorites, and Mahomes has the chance to etch his name further into NFL history by leading Kansas City to a third consecutive Super Bowl victory. His ability to overcome adversity and perform on the biggest stage has cemented his status as one of the league's premier quarterbacks.