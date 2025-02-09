Video: AJ Brown celebrates like LeBron James after scoring another TD for Eagles in Super Bowl LIX vs Chiefs

Trending topics:
By Matías Persuh

The Philadelphia Eagles dominate the Kansas City Chiefs of Patrick Mahomes and take the lead in the Super Bowl LIX. AJ Brown is one of Jalen Hurts’ most targeted weapons, and after scoring a touchdown for his team, he celebrated like Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James.

Nick Sirianni’s Eagles closed the first half in the best way possible, being far superior to their opponent. While everyone focused on what Saquon Barkley could do on offense, the key player turned out to be WR AJ Brown.

One of Jalen Hurts’ most targeted weapons throughout the season, AJ Brown, made a clever move to deceive the Chiefs’ defense, easily gliding into the end zone. After scoring his touchdown, Brown recreated LeBron‘s iconic celebration.

At the end of the first half, the Philadelphia Eagles were clearly superior to Patrick Mahomes’ team, who threw multiple interceptions and suffered several sacks.

