Where to watch Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Riyadh will square off with Al Nassr in the Matchday 20 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

Matchday 19 delivered a boost for Al Nassr, as a win over Al Kholood combined with Al Hilal’s 2–2 draw against Al Qadisiyah trimmed the title race deficit from five points to just three. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates know another victory could further tighten the chase at the top.

Standing in their way is an Al Riyadh side under pressure, sitting on just 12 points and hovering one point above the relegation line, making this matchup a critical opportunity for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

When will the Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Riyadh play against Al Nassr for the Matchday 20 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Monday, February 2. The action is set to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Sadio Mane of Al-Nassr – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Riyadh and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2 and FOX Deportes.