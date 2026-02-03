Where to watch Albacete vs Barcelona live in the USA: 2025/2026 Copa del Rey

Albacete and Barcelona face each other in the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey quarterfinals. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Barcelona’s campaign in this Copa del Rey reaches a pivotal moment as the tournament favorites battle for a spot in the semifinals, with the path suddenly looking clearer after Real Madrid’s shocking exit. That upset was delivered by Albacete, who now stand in the Blaugrana’s way after making history with their Round of 16 triumph over Madrid.

While Barcelona enter as heavy favorites with momentum firmly on their side, Albacete arrive full of confidence, believing another giant-killing performance could send them into the final four and extend one of the competition’s most surprising storylines.

When will the Albacete vs Barcelona match be played?

Albacete take on Barcelona in the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey quarterfinals this Tuesday, February 3, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Jose Carlos Lazo of Albacete – Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Albacete vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Albacete vs Barcelona in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Copa del Rey clash between Albacete and Barcelona live in the United States on ESPN+.