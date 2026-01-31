Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic live in the USA: 2026 Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Novak Djokovic in the 2026 Australian Open final. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

The stage is set for a must-see championship clash as two of tennis’ biggest names battle for a Grand Slam title. Carlos Alcaraz arrives full of confidence after grinding out a dramatic five-set win over Aleksander Zverev, proving he’s ready for the biggest moment.

Across the net stands Novak Djokovic, who turned back Jannik Sinner and now chases yet another milestone in what could be one of his final shots at Grand Slam glory. With elite talent, legacy, and silverware all on the line, this is a final no tennis fan should miss.

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic match be played?

Carlos Alcaraz plays against Novak Djokovic in the 2026 Australian Open final this Sunday, February 1. The action will start at 3:30 AM (ET).

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (L) and Novak Djokovic of Serbia – Lintao Zhang /Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 AM

CT: 2:30 AM

MT: 1:30 AM

PT: 12:30 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2026 Australian Open clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on Fubo. Other options: ESPN and Tennis Channel.