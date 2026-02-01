Where to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Real Madrid will face Rayo Vallecano in a Matchday 22 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Barcelona’s 3–1 victory over Elche has ramped up the pressure on Real Madrid, who need a win to cut the gap to their rivals back to one point. After a tough Champions League loss, Kylian Mbappe and company are looking for a bounce-back performance to stay in the title race.

Standing in their way will be a desperate Rayo Vallecano side hovering just one point above the relegation zone, with little margin for error and every incentive to steal a result on the road.

When will the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano match be played?

Real Madrid will face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, February 1, for the Matchday 22 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 AM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.