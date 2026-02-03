Phillies reportedly reunite with former player amid Tarik Skubal trade speculations

As the MLB regular season approaches, with spring training camps set to commence in February, franchises across the league are preparing to showcase their talent. Some teams are also eyeing the World Baseball Classic in March. Among these, the Philadelphia Phillies are anticipated to make a significant impact, having recently re-signed a player amid trade speculation surrounding Tarik Skubal.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Phillies have signed Daniel Robert to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Robert, who contributed to the team last year, delivered a solid performance during his second MLB season in 2025.

However, the uncertainty around Skubal continues to loom. Rumors suggest the Phillies are considering offering two players in exchange for the two-time Cy Young Award winner from the Detroit Tigers.

Although a deal between the Tigers and Phillies for Skubal may seem challenging, the inclusion of Alec Bohm and top pitching prospect Andrew Painter could incentivize the Tigers to entertain a trade ahead of spring training this month.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Tigers reacts after retiring the side against the Mariners.

Phillies’ spring training camp invites

In addition to Robert, there is keen interest surrounding other players invited to the Phillies’ spring training camp this month. Here is the current roster of invitees:

Pitchers (9): Andrew Bechtold, Genesis Cabrera, Tucker Davidson, Jonathan Hernández, Michael Mercado, Tim Mayza, Trevor Richards, Andrew Walling, Bryse Wilson.

Catchers (5): Kehden Hettiger, Mark Kolozsvary, Paul McIntosh, Rene Pinto, Caleb Ricketts.

Infielders (9): Keaton Anthony, Christian Cairo, Carson DeMartini, Aroon Escobar, Aidan Miller, Dylan Moore, Liover Peguero, Bryan Rincon, Jose Rodriguez.

Outfielders (4): Dylan Campbell, Justin Crawford, Bryan De La Cruz, Dante Nori.

Utility (1): Felix Reyes (Eastern League MVP).

Phillies’ contingency plan for Skubal

Amid the uncertainty over acquiring Skubal, reports indicate the Phillies have a contingency plan. If trade talks stall, the Phillies are expected to pursue Walker Buehler with a short-term contract as a “safety net” to strengthen their roster depth.

This situation has heightened excitement among the Phillies fanbase, eager for a rebound following a less-than-stellar finish in 2025. The strength of the roster and promising prospects from spring training could bode well for the Phillies in the 2026 MLB season, despite there are rumors regarding Nick Castellanos potential exit ahead of this season.

