Where to watch Elche vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Elche face Barcelona in a Matchday 22 showdown of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Dani Olmo of FC Barcelona
© Judit Cartiel/Getty ImagesDani Olmo of FC Barcelona

Elche will play against Barcelona in a Matchday 22 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Elche vs Barcelona online in the US on Fubo]

Barcelona headline a pivotal La Liga matchup as the current leaders aim to keep their winning run alive following a Matchday 21 victory over Real Oviedo. With only a one-point edge over Real Madrid, a win is crucial to remain in first place on their own terms.

Elche, meanwhile, arrive sitting 11th in the standings but just three points clear of the relegation zone, adding urgency as they look to secure a result that could ease their fight to stay clear of trouble.

When will the Elche vs Barcelona match be played?

Elche take on Barcelona on Saturday, January 31, for the Matchday 22 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Aleix Febas of Elche – David Ramos/Getty Images

Aleix Febas of Elche – David Ramos/Getty Images

Elche vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Elche vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Elche and Barcelona in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and DirecTV Stream.

