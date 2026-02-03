What happens if Barcelona win, tie or lose vs Albacete today in 2026 Copa del Rey quarterfinals?

The 2026 edition of the Copa del Rey is entering its decisive stages, with several teams battling for a place among the tournament’s final four. Among them are Barcelona and Albacete, two sides set to face off in one of the quarterfinal matchups, which will be played at the Carlos Belmonte Stadium.

The Catalan side reached this stage after securing a 2–0 victory over Racing de Santander. On that occasion, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal—who sealed the result late in the match—were the goal scorers.

Albacete’s run is even more remarkable. In a match destined to be remembered, a dramatic 3–2 stoppage-time goal by Jefte Bentancor eliminated Real Madrid, sealing one of the biggest upsets the tournament has seen in recent years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Barcelona win vs Albacete?

If Barcelona defeat Albacete, the club will immediately secure one of the spots in the 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals. They would then await their opponent, as the remaining quarterfinal matchups will be played at a later date. The other semifinalists will emerge from the following fixtures:

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad

Valencia vs Athletic Club

Real Betis vs Atletico de Madrid

Advertisement

What happens if Barcelona and Albacete tie today?

see also Who are Real Madrid and Barcelona’s next possible opponents in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase?

If Barcelona and Albacete end in a draw today at the Carlos Belmonte Stadium, the match will go into extra time, consisting of two 15-minute halves. If the tie persists after that, the winner will be decided by a penalty shootout.

Advertisement

What happens if Barcelona lose to Albacete?

If Barcelona lose to Albacete today, they will be immediately eliminated from the 2026 Copa del Rey, and the home side will officially advance to the semifinals, pulling off another stunning upset in this edition.

Advertisement