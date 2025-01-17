Where to watch Al Taawon vs Al Nassr live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League

Al Taawon will face off against Al Nassr on Matchday 15 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League season. Fans in the United States won’t miss a beat, with the match available on TV networks and streaming platforms. Here’s all the essential information to watch the action live.

Al Nassr climbed to third place in the Saudi Pro League with a 3-1 victory over Al Akhdoud, bringing their points total to 28. However, they remain nine points behind league leaders Al Ittihad and Al Hilal, who both have 37.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his squad are determined to close the gap and stay on a winning trajectory. Their next challenge is against Al Taawon, currently sitting in eighth place with 21 points and eager to inch closer to the top spots. Securing a win in this Matchday clash will be crucial for both sides.

When will the Al Taawon vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Taawon will take on Al Nassr for the Matchday 15 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League this Friday, January 17. The action is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr in game against Al Taawon – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Al Taawon vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Al Taawon vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Taawon and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on Fubo with a Fubo (free trial). Other options: DAZN USA, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes.