Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

CR7´s Al Nassr will face Al Taawoun for the Matchday 18 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Al Nassr will face off against Al Taawoun in the Matchday 18 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

Al Nassr head into a crucial Saudi Pro League matchup with their title hopes hanging in the balance. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side sits fourth on 37 points, eight behind leaders Al Hilal, but a win would move them into second place and cut the gap significantly.

Standing in their way will be Al Taawoun, currently fifth in the standings with 35 points, who are also chasing a statement victory that would keep them firmly in the title conversation.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun match be played?

Al Nassr take on Al Taawoun for the Matchday 18 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Monday, January 26. The action is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM
CT: 11:30 AM
MT: 10:30 AM
PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: DirecTV Stream, FS2 and FOX Deportes.

