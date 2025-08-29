With several team changes, Al Nassr begin the 2025-26 season aiming to make a difference. Despite a defeat by Al Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup, Jorge Jesus’ squad kicked off the Saudi Pro League with confidence. Joao Felix quickly put them in the lead against Al Taawoun in their first league game. Cristiano Ronaldo then elevated the team’s performance by scoring their second goal.

Kingsley Coman initiated the decisive move from the right flank. The Frenchman found Nawaf Boushal, who sent a cross into the box, leading to a handball by an Al Taawoun player. This awarded Al Nassr a penalty, and Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up without hesitation, skillfully beating goalkeeper Abdulquddus Atiah.

Although head coach Jorge Jesus has just arrived to Al Nassr, his impressive work is already evident in the steam playstyle. Compared to the previous head coach tactics, high pressing has become the team’s best strategy, leading to a drives complete game domination. In this process, Mohamed Simakan’s role is crucial, as he is leading the defensive zaga. Additionally, Angelo shines in distributing the ball from midfield, working seamlessly alongside Marcelo Brozovic.

Cristiano Ronaldo emerges as driving force behind Al Nassr’s new tactics

Al Nassr showcased a dominant performance in their debut, securing a convincing 5-0 victory over Al Taawoun. Joao Felix, at just 25 years old, emerged as the standout player of the match, scoring a hat trick in his league debut and proving his ability to be a game-changer. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence remains crucial under the strategic guidance of head coach Jorge Jesus, further enhancing the team’s impressive display.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have only found the back of the net once in the resounding victory, but his presence on the frontline significantly benefits Joao Felix. As the team’s seasoned striker, Ronaldo effectively pulls defenders away, creating ample room for the young talent to thrive. For this reason, his influence remains pivotal to the team’s development.

Despite Joao Felix impressive impact in the scoring side, there is no expectation for Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal-scoring to diminish, as he continues to be Al Nassr’s standout player. Jorge Jesus’ tactical approach grants the veteran the freedom to move dynamically across the field, making a significant impact from any position. Furthermore, the young Portuguese star brings a creative flair that enhances the team’s ability to unlock defenses and find Ronaldo in open spaces.