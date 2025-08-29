Trending topics:
Where to watch Al Taawon vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

CR7’s Al Nassr will visit Al Taawon for the Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

Al Taawon will square off against Al Nassr for the Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Taawon vs Al Nassr online in the US on Fubo]

The Saudi Pro League kick off with Al Nassr aiming to rebound from a crushing loss to Al Ahli that denied them another shot at the title, as Cristiano Ronaldoand his squad look to prove that the club’s major offseason investments can finally deliver silverware.

Standing in their way are Al Taawon, a side that finished mid-table last season but enters the new campaign determined to chase bigger ambitions and test one of the league’s most star-studded rosters right out of the gate.

When will the Al Taawon vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Taawon will receive Al Nassr for the Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Friday, August 29. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Team head coach Jorge Jesus of Al-Nassr – Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Getty Images

Al Taawon vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM
CT: 1:00 PM
MT: 12:00 PM
PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Al Taawon vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Taawon and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: Fox Soccer Plus.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
