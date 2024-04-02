The reigning champions of the Copa Libertadores, Fluminense, are set to make their debut in the 2024 edition against Alianza Lima, a team with a rich history on the international stage. Dive into all the crucial details right here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a handpicked selection of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States.

The reigning champions of the Copa Libertadores are geared up to defend their title in the 2024 edition, aiming to replicate their success from the previous year. With a solid core retained from their triumphant campaign in 2023, the Brazilian squad is poised for another remarkable run after clinching their first-ever title by defeating Boca Juniors in the final.

On this first Matchday, the Brazilian side faces a journey to Peru to take on Alianza Lima, a team boasting a rich history in international competitions. Despite a less-than-ideal start in their domestic league, Alianza Lima are determined to capitalize on home advantage and spring a surprise on the current champions.

When will the Alianza Lima vs Fluminense match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage between Alianza Lima and Fluminense will be played this Wednesday, April 3 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Alianza Lima vs Fluminense: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Alianza Lima vs Fluminense in the USA

This 2024 Copa Libertadores game between Alianza Lima and Fluminense will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.