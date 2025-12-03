Where to watch Arsenal vs Brentford live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Arsenal and Brentford will face each other in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Arsenal head into their next Premier League test with the pressure firmly on after a gritty 1-1 draw against Chelsea trimmed their cushion atop the table to just five points over Manchester City, and they know any further stumble could tighten the race even more.

Brentford arrive with momentum after a convincing 3-1 win over Burnley that nudged them closer to the European conversation, and the Bees are eager to keep climbing by stealing points from the league leaders.

When will the Arsenal vs Brentford match be played?

Arsenal take on Brentford this Wednesday, December 3, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 14. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM (ET).

Kevin Schade of Brentford – Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Arsenal vs Brentford: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Arsenal and Brentford in the USA on Fubo. Other options: USA Network, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.