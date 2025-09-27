Where to watch Brentford vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Brentford will face off against Manchester United in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Brentford vs Manchester United online in the US on Fubo]

Manchester United eased some pressure with their Matchday 1 win over Chelsea, but the Red Devils remain short of expectations and know another victory is crucial in their push toward the international cup places.

Standing in their way are a Brentford side battling near the bottom of the table with just four points, desperate to climb out of danger. With United seeking momentum and Brentford fighting for survival, this matchup promises plenty of intensity and intrigue.

When will the Brentford vs Manchester United match be played?

Brentford will take on Manchester United this Saturday, September 27, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 6. Kickoff is set for 7:30 AM (ET).

Mikkel Damsgaard of Brentford – Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Brentford vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Brentford and Manchester United in the USA on Fubo. Other options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.