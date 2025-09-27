Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Brentford vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Brentford will take on Manchester United in a Matchday 6 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Benjamin Sesko of Manchester United
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesBenjamin Sesko of Manchester United

Brentford will face off against Manchester United in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Brentford vs Manchester United online in the US on Fubo]

Manchester United eased some pressure with their Matchday 1 win over Chelsea, but the Red Devils remain short of expectations and know another victory is crucial in their push toward the international cup places.

Standing in their way are a Brentford side battling near the bottom of the table with just four points, desperate to climb out of danger. With United seeking momentum and Brentford fighting for survival, this matchup promises plenty of intensity and intrigue.

Advertisement

When will the Brentford vs Manchester United match be played?

Brentford will take on Manchester United this Saturday, September 27, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 6. Kickoff is set for 7:30 AM (ET).

Mikkel Damsgaard of Brentford – Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Mikkel Damsgaard of Brentford – Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Advertisement

Brentford vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 AM
CT: 6:30 AM
MT: 5:30 AM
PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Brentford and Manchester United in the USA on FuboOther options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga
Soccer

Where to watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Where to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League
Soccer

Where to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Where to watch Real Oviedo vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026
Soccer

Where to watch Real Oviedo vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Ben Verlander faces heavy criticism over his MVP take on Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh
MLB

Ben Verlander faces heavy criticism over his MVP take on Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh

Better Collective Logo