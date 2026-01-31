Atletico Nacional vs Inter Miami: Lineups for 2026 international club friendly

The Inter Miami ‘Champions Tour‘ continues its progress through Latin America as they face Atletico Nacional at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellin. This marks the second preseason friendly scheduled for the Herons during their international circuit.

The side led by Lionel Messi are searching for their first victory of 2026 after Alianza Lima defeated Inter Miami 3-0 in their tour opener in Peru. After starting the year on the wrong foot, Inter Miami are eager to secure a win in their second outing to move back into the win column.

Atletico Nacional, who have already opened their Colombian league campaign with a dominant 4-0 victory, see this as a prime opportunity to test themselves against high-caliber opposition. This fixture will allow manager Diego Arias to fine-tune his tactics as they prepare for the 2026 Copa Libertadores.

Inter Miami projected lineup

Javier Mascherano will be without Sergio Reguilon for this encounter. The Spaniard had a bitter debut against Alianza Lima, suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee that will sideline him for several weeks.

Probable lineup to face Atletico Nacional: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcón, Gonzalo Luján, Noah Allen; Yassine Bright, Rodrigo De Paul; Mateo Silvetti, Lionel Messi, Telasco Segovia; Luis Suárez.

Atletico Nacional projected lineup

Arias currently has a clean bill of health with no injury setbacks reported. Atletico Nacional are expected to field their strongest possible XI to face the reigning MLS Cup champions.

Probable lineup to face Inter Miami: David Ospina; Andrés Román, Simón García, William Tesillo, Milton Casco; Juan Zapata; Andrés Sarmiento, Edwin Cardona, Juan Manuel Rengifo, Marlos Moreno; Dairon Asprilla.