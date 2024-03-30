Where to watch Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire Live FREE in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 6

An interesting duel will take place on Matchday 6 of the 2024 MLS when two teams fighting for playoff spots for the postseason meet: Atlanta United and Chicago Fire. Delve into all the vital details here, encompassing the match date, kickoff time, and a tailored selection of streaming options tailored for viewers across the United States.

[Watch Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The curtain falls on Matchday 6 with a clash brimming with intensity. Two teams locked in a fierce battle for playoff berths, victory becomes imperative in this pivotal encounter. Atlanta United, presently occupying the final qualification spot, enters the fray with 6 points.

A win not only ensures their retention but propels them up the standings. Yet, the path to success won’t be unchallenged as they square off against Chicago Fire, a side equally poised to ascend several positions with a triumph, making this game a must-watched one.

When will the Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire match be played?

The game for the Matchday 6 of the 2024 MLS between Atlanta United and Chicago Fire will be played this Sunday, March 31 at 3:45 PM (ET).

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire

This 2024 MLS game between Atlanta United and Chicago Fire will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV MLS Season Pass. Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, FOX Deportes, SiriusXM FC.