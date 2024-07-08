Atlanta United are set to take on Indy Eleven in the US Open Cup quarterfinals. For fans eager to catch the action live in the USA, here's all the essential information: game time, broadcast details, and streaming options.

Where to watch Atlanta United vs Indy Eleven in the USA: US Open Cup

Atlanta United are gearing up for a thrilling clash against Indy Eleven in the US Open Cup quarterfinals. Make sure you don’t miss a beat as the action unfolds. Mark your calendars with the crucial details: the date, venue, kickoff time, and information on where and how to catch the live stream.

[Watch Atlanta United vs Indy Eleven live in the USA on Apple TV]

The US Open Cup quarterfinals are set to deliver high-octane action, featuring a mix of MLS heavyweights and resilient lower-division squads. Among the standout matchups, Atlanta United, currently struggling to secure a postseason berth in the Eastern Conference, will take on Division II’s Indy Eleven in a classic David vs. Goliath showdown.

Atlanta United, the clear favorite due to their top-tier status, aims to assert their dominance despite recent league challenges. Meanwhile, Indy Eleven is on a quest for an upset, hoping to carve out a heroic victory and shake up the tournament.

When will the Atlanta United vs Indy Eleven match be played?

Atlanta United will face Indy Eleven in the US Open Cup quarterfinals this Tuesday, July 9, with the match set to start at 7:00 PM (ET).

Saba Lobjanidze of Atlanta United – IMAGO / SOPA Images

Atlanta United vs Indy Eleven: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Atlanta United vs Indy Eleven in the USA

Catch the 2024 US Open showdown featuring Atlanta United against Indy Eleven live on MLS League Pass via Apple TV across the United States.