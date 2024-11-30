Where to watch Atletico Mineiro vs Botafogo in the USA: 2024 Copa Libertadores

Trending topics:
Atletico Mineiro will face Botafogo for the 2024 Copa Libertadores final. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch or stream the game in the USA.

Hulk of Atletico Mineiro
By Leonardo Herrera

Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo will face off against each other for the 2024 Copa Libertadores final. Fans won’t want to miss a second of this high-stakes showdown, and with multiple streaming options available, it’s easy to catch every moment of the action. Here’s all you need to know to watch in the USA.

[Watch Atletico Mineiro vs Botafogo live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Copa Libertadores final is set to be a thrilling showdown between two Brazilian powerhouses. Atletico Mineiro, despite a somewhat underwhelming performance in the Brasileirao, has been a force to be reckoned with in the Libertadores, and with star forward Hulk eyeing a major trophy in what could be one of his final chances, the team is determined to make history.

On the other side, Botafogo come into the match as the current Brasileirao leaders and are looking to cap off an incredible season with a first-ever Libertadores trophy. With both teams hungry for glory, this promises to be one of the most memorable finals in Conmebol’s rich history.

When will the Atletico Mineiro vs Botafogo match be played?

Atletico Mineiro take on Botafogo in the 2024 Copa Libertadores final this Saturday, November 30. The match is slated to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Atletico Mineiro vs Botafogo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Atletico Mineiro vs Botafogo in the USA

The 2024 Copa Libertadores clash between Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo will be broadcast to USA viewers on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Additionally, fans can tune in on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz.

