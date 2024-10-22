Where to watch Atletico Mineiro vs River Plate in the USA: 2024 Copa Libertadores

Atletico Mineiro play against River Plate in the first leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores semifinal. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch or stream the game in the USA.

Atletico Mineiro will receive River Plate for the first leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores semifinal. With several streaming options available, you can catch every critical moment of this intense matchup—get all the information you need to tune in the USA right here.

[Watch Atletico Mineiro vs River Plate live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

This Copa Libertadores semi-final showdown promises to deliver plenty of drama as two heavyweights battle for a spot in the final. River Plate, led by Marcelo Gallardo, are eyeing another historic run after edging past Colo Colo in a hard-fought series.

The Argentine giants are determined to add to their storied legacy, but standing in their way are Atletico Mineiro. Fresh off their impressive victory over reigning champions Fluminense, Mineiro face an even tougher test but are ready to leave it all on the field in pursuit of a place in the final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Atletico Mineiro vs River Plate match be played?

Atletico Mineiro take on River Plate in the first leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores semifinal this Tuesday, October 22. The match is slated to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Miguel Borja of River Plate – IMAGO / Fotobaires

Advertisement

Atletico Mineiro vs River Plate: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

see also Copa Libertadores 2024: Schedule, Fixtures, Where and How to Watch in the USA

How to watch Atletico Mineiro vs River Plate in the USA

The 2024 Copa Libertadores clash between Atletico Mineiro and River Plate will be broadcast to USA viewers on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Additionally, fans can tune in on Fanatiz USA or beIN SPORTS.