Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly did not leave Saudi Arabia for Madrid amid injury recovery with Al Nassr

Earlier on Tuesday, several reports suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo had departed Saudi Arabia for Madrid aboard his private jet due to the situation in Middle East, while recovering from an injury sustained with Al Nassr. The news sparked widespread speculation regarding the severity of his condition and his immediate future with the club.

However, insider Fabrizio Romano has since moved to debunk these claims, clarifying that the Portuguese forward remains at the Al Nassr training facility to undergo medical treatment.

“Reports in international media about Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Saudi Arabia with his family are wide of the mark. It’s fake news, as Cristiano is currently undergoing treatment at the Al Nassr training ground following issues in the last game. Cristiano has not left Saudi Arabia to return to Madrid,” Romano reported via his X account.

In addition to Romano’s report, Al Nassr moved to officially dismiss the rumors by publishing an image from today’s training session. The photo clearly shows the captain within the club’s facilities, confirming that he remains in Riyadh to focus on his recovery program alongside the medical staff.

Al Nassr managing Ronaldo’s fitness

Al Nassr are coming off a 3-1 victory over Al Fayha in their most recent Saudi Pro League fixture, a match highlighted by a rare missed penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo. In a move that drew significant attention, manager Jorge Jesus opted to substitute his captain with ten minutes remaining in regulation.

Shortly after his exit, cameras captured the Portuguese icon on the bench with ice applied to his hamstring, signaling a potential muscular issue. Reports suggest that Ronaldo is dealing with muscle fatigue rather than a structural tear. While the situation does not appear to be severe, the Al Nassr coaching staff intend to evaluate the forward’s progress daily.

The primary objective for the club is to manage the workload of their star player to ensure that a minor strain does not evolve into a serious injury. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon and the domestic season reaching its climax, Al Nassr are taking every precaution to keep Ronaldo fit for both club and country.