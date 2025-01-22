Where to watch PSG vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

PSG face off against Manchester City on Matchday 7 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the United States can catch all the action, with comprehensive details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options readily available to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited showdown.

The spotlight of Matchday 7 falls on a clash that feels like an early final, as Manchester City and PSG face off in a high-stakes battle. Both teams, sitting 24th and 26th in the standings, are precariously close to elimination despite their reputation as title contenders.

Manchester City currently hold the last qualifying spot with 8 points, but a loss would leave their fate hanging by a thread. PSG, on the other hand, face an even bleaker outlook if they fall short, as a defeat would leave them stranded on 7 points and virtually out of contention.

When will the PSG vs Manchester City match be played?

PSG face Manchester City this Wednesday, January 22, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 showdown, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 PM (ET).

Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint Germain

PSG vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch PSG vs Manchester City in the USA

Gear up for the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League showdown between PSG and Manchester City. Watch all the excitement live on Paramount+, with additional coverage available on ViX.