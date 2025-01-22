Where to watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Arsenal face off against Dinamo Zagreb in a Matchday 7 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the USA can stay tuned for all the excitement, with detailed information on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available here to don’t miss a second of this matchup.

[Watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb online in the US on Paramount+]

Arsenal are determined to make a statement in this year’s Champions League, delivering a strong campaign with four wins, one draw, and a narrow 1-0 loss to Inter. The Gunners control their destiny to secure a spot in the top eight of the league stage and are focused on claiming victory against a seemingly weaker opponent.

Dinamo Zagreb, despite a rough 9-2 loss to Bayern in their opener, have rebounded to earn eight points and remain in contention for the next phase. To keep their hopes alive, they need a win in this match and another on the final Matchday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb match be played?

Arsenal play against Dinamo Zagreb this Wednesday, January 22, in a Matchday 7 clash of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Stefan Ristovski of GNK Dinamo – Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Arsenal and Dinamo Zagreb. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on ViX.