Where to watch Feyenoord vs Bayern live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Feyenoord will face Bayern Munich on Matchday 7 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. USA fans can stay tuned for all the action, with full information on kickoff times, TV broadcasts, and streaming platforms easily accessible to make sure they don’t miss this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Feyenoord vs Bayern online in the US on Paramount+]

Feyenoord have rebounded impressively after a tough start, earning four points from their last two matches, including a remarkable comeback from a 0-3 deficit against Manchester City. However, with 10 points, their spot in the next stage is far from secure, and they face a daunting challenge ahead.

Standing in their way are Bayern Munich, a team that has also experienced an inconsistent campaign but remains firmly in contention. The Bavarians are well aware that two wins in their remaining matches could secure a place among the top eight, making this a high-stakes encounter for both sides.

When will the Feyenoord vs Bayern match be played?

Feyenoord face Bayern Munich this Wednesday, January 22, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 showdown, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 PM (ET).

David Hancko of Feyenoord – Michael Regan/Getty Images

Feyenoord vs Bayern: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Feyenoord vs Bayern in the USA

Gear up for the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League showdown between Feyenoord and Bayern. Watch all the excitement live on Paramount+, with additional coverage available on ViX.