Where to watch Bayern vs Sporting CP in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Bayern will square off with Sporting CP in the league stage Matchday 6 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

With the league stage nearing its conclusion, the stakes couldn’t be higher for two sides firmly in the hunt for a Round of 16 spot. Bayern Munich look to respond after a costly loss to Arsenal that dropped them from the top of the table.

However, they remain inside the top eight and in control of their destiny. Sporting CP pose a serious challenge, sitting eighth with 10 points and aiming to hold that position for direct qualification in what shapes up as a pivotal Champions League clash.

When will the Bayern vs Sporting CP match be played?

Bayern take on Sporting CP this Tuesday, December 9, in the league stage Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Bayern vs Sporting CP: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Bayern vs Sporting CP in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Bayern and Sporting CP. Catch all the action live on DirecTV Stream. Other options: UniMás, TUDN, Paramount+ and ViX.