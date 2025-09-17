Trending topics:
Champions League

Where to watch Bayern vs Chelsea in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Bayern receive Chelsea in the League stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Cole Palmer of Chelsea
© Harry Murphy/Getty ImagesCole Palmer of Chelsea

Bayern will face off against Chelsea in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Bayern vs Chelsea online in the US on Paramount+]

Chelsea and Bayern Munich square off in one of the marquee clashes of Matchday 1, bringing plenty of international history to the stage. The Blues arrive with renewed energy and aspirations of proving themselves as serious contenders.

However, the reigning Club World Cup champions will have their own statement to make. Bayern enter the tournament with the same ambition and pedigree that consistently make them one of the toughest opponents in world soccer, setting the stage for a heavyweight showdown.

When will the Bayern vs Chelsea match be played?

Bayern will host Chelsea this Wednesday, September 17, in the league stage Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich – Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich – Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Bayern vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Bayern vs Chelsea in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Bayern and Chelsea. Catch all the action live on Paramount+Other options: ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
