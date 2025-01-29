Where to watch Bayern vs Slovan Bratislava live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Bayern will square off Slovan Bratislava on Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available here to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Bayern Munich face a critical test after a shocking loss to Feyenoord on the previous Matchday, which has jeopardized their hopes of finishing in the top eight and securing a direct spot in the Round of 16.

While their fate is no longer entirely in their hands, the Bavarians still have a slim chance if they win decisively, other results go their way, and goal differential works in their favor. Standing in their path are Bratislava, a team without a point and eliminated from contention, but eager to make the most of this historic opportunity against one of Europe’s giants.

When will the Bayern vs Slovan Bratislava match be played?

Bayern will take on Slovan Bratislava this Wednesday, January 29, in a Matchday 8 clash of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Bayern vs Slovan Bratislava: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Bayern vs Slovan Bratislava in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Bayern and Slovan Bratislava. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on ViX.