Where to watch Benfica vs Estoril live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica will square off against Estoril in the Matchday 17 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

[Watch Benfica vs Estoril online in the US on Fubo]

Fresh off a 2-2 stalemate with Sporting Braga, Benfica find themselves losing traction in the Primeira Liga title chase, sitting six points behind second-place Sporting CP and a daunting 10 points adrift of league-leading Porto.

That margin leaves little room for error, putting added pressure on As Aguias to deliver three points against an Estoril side that has been uneven but dangerous, currently mid-table with 20 points and harboring ambitions of pushing into the European qualification picture by capitalizing on Benfica’srecent inability to consistently hit top gear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Benfica vs Estoril match be played?

Benfica play against Estoril in a Matchday 17 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Sunday, December 28, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Pedro Miguel Gaspar Amaral of Estoril – Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Advertisement

Benfica vs Estoril: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Benfica vs Estoril in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Estoril in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Benfica TV INT.