What happens if South Africa win, tie or lose vs Cameroon today in AFCON 2025 Round of 16?

South Africa are set to face Cameroon in a decisive AFCON 2025 Round of 16 match, where there is a lot at stake for both teams.

By Gianni Taina

South Africa national team prior to the game against Egypt.
© @BafanaBafanaSouth Africa national team prior to the game against Egypt.

AFCON 2025 has entered the decisive stage of the tournament, where every match carries special weight as the loser must return home empty-handed. In that sense, South Africa are set to face Cameroon in the Round of 16 in what promises to be a marquee matchup.

Both national teams will star in one of the most balanced and attractive fixtures of this round, as they are two of the most renowned nations in Africa and both qualified in second place from their respective groups.

Bafana Bafana arrive at this encounter after finishing second in Group B with six points, behind Egypt, who took first place. The team managed by Hugo Broos secured a 2-1 victory over Angola in its debut, then fell 1-0 to Egypt, and achieved a dramatic 3-2 win against Zimbabwe in the final group stage match.

On the side of the Indomitable Lions, they also qualified as runners-up in Group F with seven points, trailing Ivory Coast, who surpassed them on goal difference. The team led by David Pagou began its journey with a 1-0 victory over Gabon, then drew 1-1 against Ivory Coast, and closed the group stage with a 3-2 win over Mozambique.

What happens if South Africa win vs Cameroon?

Should South Africa secure a victory this afternoon against Cameroon, they are set to earn direct qualification to the tournament’s quarterfinals. If Bafana Bafana advance, they will move on to face the winner of the Morocco vs Tanzania match—which is also taking place today, January 4—on Friday, January 9.

What happens if South Africa and Cameroon tie?

If the match ends in a draw during regulation time, it will proceed to extra time, which consists of two 15-minute halves. If the score remains level after this period, the team that advances to the next round will be determined through a penalty shootout.

What happens if South Africa lose vs Cameroon?

If the team led by Hugo Broos falls to Cameroon this afternoon, then the Indomitable Lions are set to advance to the next round. In that scenario, Cameroon would face either Morocco or Tanzania in the quarterfinals on January 9.

