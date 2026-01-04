Giants hit with multiple fines by the NFL in the end of 2025 season

The New York Giants are nearing the end of their 2025 NFL season, and ahead of the finale, the team has been hit with several fines involving multiple teammates of Jaxson Dart.

Following Week 17, the NFL released its gameday accountability report for all games. Unfortunately for the Giants, their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders carried significant financial consequences.

The league confirmed that four Giants players were fined for different rule violations during the game against the Raiders. Combined, the penalties total more than $34,000.

Which Giants players were fined after Week 17?

Raheem Layne, Tyler Nubin, Rico Payton, and Dru Phillips were fined by the NFL for violations committed in their Week 17 contest against the Raiders. It was a tough match and fines prove it.

Although the list includes four players, Rico Payton was fined twice, both stemming from the same play. While each individual fine was relatively small, the combined amount made Payton the Giants player who paid the most in penalties.

PLAYER FINE CATEGORY DESCRIPTION AMOUNT Raheem Layne Unnecessary Roughness Use of the helmet $5,722 Tyler Nubin Unsportsmanlike Conduct Illegal celebrations and vulgar acts $10,324 Rico Payton Unnecessary Roughness Late hit $5,333 Rico Payton Unnecessary Roughness Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing $5,333 Dru Phillips Unnecessary Roughness Late hit $7,293

What happens if a player doesn’t pay a fine?

The NFL imposes fines to discourage actions that could jeopardize the integrity and safety of the game. It is a way for the league to enforce discipline by hitting players financially.

If a player fails to pay a fine, he is not allowed to play until the penalty is settled. For example, Shilo Sanders currently carries an unpaid $4,669 fine, which he is not required to pay unless he returns to the NFL and wants to play.