South Africa vs Cameroon LIVE: Kick off time of the AFCON 2025 Round of 16

South Africa and Cameroon are facing off in a decisive AFCON 2025 Round of 16 match, with both teams searching for a spot in the next round. Stay tuned for minute-by-minute updates of this thrilling game!

By Gianni Taina

Lyle Foster of South Africa and Bryan Mbeumo of Cameroon.
© Getty ImagesLyle Foster of South Africa and Bryan Mbeumo of Cameroon.

The definitive stage of AFCON 2025 has begun, where matches are now win or go home. On this occasion, South Africa are set to face Cameroon in the Round of 16, in what appears to be the most attractive fixture of this round.

South Africa are entering this encounter after qualifying in second place from Group B with six points, finishing just behind Egypt, who ended with seven. The side managed by Hugo Broos secured victories over Angola and Zimbabwe during the group stage, but fell to the team led by Mohamed Salah; regardless, they successfully clinched the second spot in the group.

As for Cameroon, the Indomitable Lions also qualified as runners-up in Group F with seven points, trailing Ivory Coast only on goal difference. The team led by David Pagou remains undefeated in the tournament, recording two victories over Gabon and Mozambique alongside a draw against Ivory Coast.

Kick off time

South Africa vs Cameroon will get underway in the Agdal Medina Stadium at 2:00 PM (ET).

South Africa and Cameroon clash in AFCON 2025 Round of 16

Welcome to our live blog of the AFCON 2025 action. South Africa face Cameroon today in a crucial Round of 16 showdown, with both national teams searching for a spot in the final eight!

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
