South Africa vs Cameroon LIVE: Kick off time of the AFCON 2025 Round of 16

The definitive stage of AFCON 2025 has begun, where matches are now win or go home. On this occasion, South Africa are set to face Cameroon in the Round of 16, in what appears to be the most attractive fixture of this round.

South Africa are entering this encounter after qualifying in second place from Group B with six points, finishing just behind Egypt, who ended with seven. The side managed by Hugo Broos secured victories over Angola and Zimbabwe during the group stage, but fell to the team led by Mohamed Salah; regardless, they successfully clinched the second spot in the group.

As for Cameroon, the Indomitable Lions also qualified as runners-up in Group F with seven points, trailing Ivory Coast only on goal difference. The team led by David Pagou remains undefeated in the tournament, recording two victories over Gabon and Mozambique alongside a draw against Ivory Coast.