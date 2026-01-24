Chiefs’ Travis Kelce decides not to participate in an NFL event amid retirement rumors

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs heading into next season centers on the future of their star tight end, Travis Kelce. Retirement rumors continue to gain traction, particularly as signs point to him stepping away from certain NFL-related commitments. Those developments have only intensified speculation about whether Kelce has already begun preparing for life after football.

According to journalist Charles Goldman, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will not participate in the 2026 Pro Bowl Games. Kelce’s 13th season with Kansas City ended in disappointing fashion, as the Chiefs finished the 2025 NFL season with a 6–11 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Despite the team’s struggles, Kelce remains productive. He is named to his 11th consecutive Pro Bowl after leading the Chiefs with 76 receptions for 851 yards, while his five receiving touchdowns tie for the team high. The three-time Super Bowl champion enters the offseason as a free agent, facing a significant decision between retirement or returning for another NFL season.

Kelce’s Pro Bowl replacement

The announcement surprised many on Friday when the Buffalo Bills revealed that tight end Dalton Kincaid was named to the Pro Bowl, replacing Kelce on the AFC roster. In a team release, the Bills confirm that Kincaid earned his first Pro Bowl selection, stepping in for the longtime Chiefs star.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2026.

Kincaid played the entire season with a torn PCL, yet still recorded 39 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns. His impact was most evident during Buffalo’s two playoff games, where he totaled nine catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns, further solidifying his breakout campaign.

Kelce’s plans moving forward

Kelce said he plans to use the unexpectedly early start to his offseason to clear his mind and consult with people he trusts before making a final decision. Speaking on the “New Heights” podcast alongside his brother Jason Kelce, he explains that he looks forward to “just being a human for a couple weeks, maybe a month or so” while evaluating his future.

Even amid uncertainty, Kelce continued to send positive signals toward the organization. Recently, the Chiefs brought back two-time Super Bowl champion Eric Bieniemy to help quarterback Patrick Mahomes next season, a move that also resonates strongly with Kelce, given their shared history.

The 36-year-old’s enthusiasm about reuniting with his former coach fuels growing belief that retirement may not be imminent. On the podcast, Kelce expressed genuine excitement, calling Bieniemy one of his favorite coaches and people, and credited him for some of the most important growth moments of his career, both on and off the field.

