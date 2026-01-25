Is Matthew Stafford retiring? Rams QB contract length and salary

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams put on an NFL season for the ages in 2025. However, falling in the NFC Championship to the Seattle Seahawks meant the journey has now reached its final station. More importantly, as fans wonder if Stafford is retiring, on Bolavip we take a look at the quarterback’s contract.

Despite the heartbreaking 31-27 loss at Lumen Field to the Seahawks, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has shown no signs of retiring after the 2025 NFL season. If anything, the star QB has made his plans for the future clear, as Stafford addressed his retirement plans ahead of the 2026 season. Much can change during the offseason, but as it stands, Los Angeles expects its future Hall of Fame quarterback to return for the 2026 campaign.

Stafford is coming off a one-of-a-kind season in the NFL. At 37 years old, he registered his fourth-best year in total passing yards, throwing for 4,707 yards in 2025. Moreover, the University of Georgia alum recorded a career-high TD-to-INT ratio, putting together an astounding 46 touchdown passes with just eight interceptions.

Last but not least, Stafford set an NFL record for consecutive touchdown passes without an interception, dethroning Tom Brady with 28 straight TD throws without a pick. Watching the Seahawks face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on February 8 will definitely hurt, but it won’t take anything away from Stafford’s incredible year, which could still be capped off with an MVP award.

Stafford’s contract

As reported by NFL.com before the season, Stafford signed a two-year, $84 million extension with the Rams. Thus, the veteran signal-caller is under contract in the City of Angels through the 2026 NFL season. However, Los Angeles knows Stafford is essentially on a year-to-year status, as the former first overall selection in the 2009 Draft may call it a career at any given moment.

With such tremendous numbers and accomplishments, along with a multimillion-dollar check waiting for him, it’s hard to imagine Stafford retiring after this season—even if the loss to Seattle in the NFC Championship still stings.

If anything, the Rams want Stafford to extend his stay in Los Angeles even longer. That was made clear by Sean McVay’s comments in the offseason, when he admitted he hopes Stafford gives the franchise a couple more years.