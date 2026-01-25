Bad news for Lionel Messi: Argentina teammate suffers season-ending injury before 2026 World Cup

Argentina are among the top favorites to contend for the 2026 World Cup, especially if they manage to keep the same strong and balanced squad that led them to the title in Qatar 2022. However, a development emerged that no one around the Argentina camp wanted to see, particularly with Lionel Messi serving as captain and emotional leader. The news represents a major setback as the team continues its preparation for the next World Cup cycle.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni and his coaching staff received troubling news from Spain on Sunday morning. Villarreal confirmed that defender Juan Foyth suffered a rupture of his left Achilles tendon after undergoing medical tests, effectively ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Foyth was forced to leave Saturday’s match against Real Madrid in the 24th minute. Initial evaluations by Villarreal’s medical staff already pointed to a serious injury, and further examinations confirmed the severity of the setback for both club and country.

Achilles tendon ruptures typically require between four and six months of rehabilitation. Under that timeline, Foyth is unlikely to return in time to be fully fit ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which is scheduled to kick off on June 11.

Juan Foyth of Villarreal CF.

Foyth’s numbers with Argentina

Foyth was part of Argentina’s squad during the 2022 World Cup and also featured in the Finalissima against Italy at Wembley. However, recurring injuries and extended periods of inactivity caused him to lose ground among Argentina’s defensive options, and he was not included in the Copa América 2024 roster.

He gradually returned to consideration in 2025 and started Argentina’s most recent friendly against Angola, a clear sign of the trust Scaloni still has in him. The former Estudiantes defender offers valuable versatility, as he can play both as a center back and a right back. In total, he has recorded 22 appearances and 1,307 minutes with Argentina.

Who could replace Foyth?

Foyth featured in Argentina’s most recent match against Angola, where Scaloni experimented with a back three alongside Cristian Romero and natural left back Nicolás Tagliafico. In a traditional back four, Scaloni’s preferred system, Romero and Nicolás Otamendi remain the first-choice pairing that has helped Argentina sit atop the 2026 World Cup qualifying standings.

Meanwhile, Lisandro Martínez is gradually returning to form at Manchester United after recovering from an ACL injury, leaving Argentina with limited alternatives at center back. As things stand, the remaining roster spots are expected to be contested by Marseille’s Leonardo Balerdi, Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi, and River Plate’s Lautaro Rivero as Argentina continue shaping their squad for 2026.

