Where to watch Porto vs Estrela live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Porto and Estrela will face each other in the Matchday 14 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

Porto enter this fixture with the pressure turned up as the Primeira Liga leaders look to maintain their advantage at the top of the table. With Benfica and Sporting CP both winning earlier in the Matchday, anything short of three points could tighten the race.

Porto will look to take care of business against an Estrela side short on form and sitting on 14 points, just four clear of the relegation playoff spots, making this a high-stakes matchup at both ends of the standings.

When will the Porto vs Estrela match be played?

Porto play against Estrela in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Monday, December 15, with kickoff scheduled for 3:45 PM (ET).

Porto vs Estrela: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Porto vs Estrela in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Porto and Estrela in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz, GolTV, GolTV Espanol.