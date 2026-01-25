Seahawks and Patriots clash again: How many teams met in the Super Bowl more than once?

The Seattle Seahawks are headed to Super Bowl LX to face the New England Patriots, officially marking the second time the two franchises will meet in the Big Game. More than 10 years have passed since their last Super Bowl matchup, and this time both teams arrive with completely different rosters.

A total of 13 teams have faced each other more than once in the Super Bowl. The Pittsburgh Steelers lead all franchises in rematches, meeting the Dallas Cowboys three times, twice in the 1970s and once again in 1995.

Other teams have had two Super Bowl rematches, while the Patriots alone have appeared in eight rematches against four different opponents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AFC Team NFC Team Super Bowl rematch Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys 3 – X (1975), XIII (1978), XXX (1995) Miami Dolphins Washington Commanders 2 – VII (1973), XVII (1982) Cincinnati Bengals San Francisco 49ers 2 – XVI (1981), XXIII (1988) Buffalo Bills Dallas Cowboys 2 – XXVII (1992), XXVIII (1993) New England Patriots New York Giants 2 – XLII (2007), XLVI (2011) New England Patriots Los Angeles Rams 2 – XLVI (2001), LIII (2018) New England Patriots Philadelphia Eagles 2 – XXXIX (2004), LII (2017) New England Patriots Seattle Seahawks 2 – XLIX (2015), LX (2026) Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers 2 – LIV (2019), LVIII (2023) Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles 2 – LVII (2022), LIX (2024)

Developing story…