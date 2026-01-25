Trending topics:
Seahawks and Patriots clash again: How many teams met in the Super Bowl more than once?

This will not be the first time the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots, and they are not the only NFL teams to experience a Super Bowl rematch, a scenario that fans are always eager to see.

By Richard Tovar

QB Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks (NFL 2026)
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesQB Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks (NFL 2026)

The Seattle Seahawks are headed to Super Bowl LX to face the New England Patriots, officially marking the second time the two franchises will meet in the Big Game. More than 10 years have passed since their last Super Bowl matchup, and this time both teams arrive with completely different rosters.

A total of 13 teams have faced each other more than once in the Super Bowl. The Pittsburgh Steelers lead all franchises in rematches, meeting the Dallas Cowboys three times, twice in the 1970s and once again in 1995.

Other teams have had two Super Bowl rematches, while the Patriots alone have appeared in eight rematches against four different opponents.

AFC TeamNFC TeamSuper Bowl rematch
Pittsburgh SteelersDallas Cowboys3 – X (1975), XIII (1978), XXX (1995)
Miami DolphinsWashington Commanders2 – VII (1973), XVII (1982)
Cincinnati BengalsSan Francisco 49ers2 – XVI (1981), XXIII (1988)
Buffalo BillsDallas Cowboys2 – XXVII (1992), XXVIII (1993)
New England PatriotsNew York Giants2 – XLII (2007), XLVI (2011)
New England PatriotsLos Angeles Rams2 – XLVI (2001), LIII (2018)
New England PatriotsPhiladelphia Eagles2 – XXXIX (2004), LII (2017)
New England PatriotsSeattle Seahawks2 – XLIX (2015), LX (2026)
Kansas City ChiefsSan Francisco 49ers2 – LIV (2019), LVIII (2023)
Kansas City ChiefsPhiladelphia Eagles2 – LVII (2022), LIX (2024)

richard tovar
