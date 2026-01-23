Chiefs and Andy Reid part ways with longtime coach and that could bring back star player for 2026 season

The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed the long-anticipated return of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator for the 2026 season. A key decision by Andy Reid to replace Matt Nagy.

After the announcement was made, a familiar face to the Chiefs, Tyreek Hill, sent an intriguing message on social media. “EB to the Chiefs hm.” Since last year, the star wide receiver hinted that he was not happy with the Dolphins.

The Miami Dolphins hired Jeff Hafley as their new head coach and Jon-Eric Sullivan as general manager. As a result, with the team entering a rebuilding process, Hill could be traded or released, and Reid could view him as a key piece in a Super Bowl push.

Patrick Mahomes’ message after Chiefs part ways with coach

Eric Bieniemy’s arrival confirmed that Matt Nagy will not return as offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes sent a message of gratitude for his work over the past four years. “Thank you coach for everything! Made me a better player and man!”

Tyreek Hill could join Chiefs

It is no secret that, since the end of the 2024 season, Tyreek Hill publicly said he wanted to leave the Miami Dolphins because they were not Super Bowl contenders. In 2025, any trade opportunity ended when the wide receiver suffered a knee injury.

However, 2026 presents a very different situation. With the change in regime in Miami, everything points to the Dolphins potentially releasing Hill, opening the door for the Chiefs to sign him. That wide receiver group alongside Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy would be impressive.

They would all be led by Eric Bieniemy and, in another possible scenario, Travis Kelce could see all these moves as a reason not to retire, assuming Patrick Mahomes’ rehabilitation takes nine months and the quarterback is ready for the 2026 season.