Trending topics:
NFL

Patriots, Seahawks will practice away from Levi’s Stadium area ahead of Super Bowl LX

The New England Patriots are fully set for Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks, but neither team will practice at the San Francisco 49ers’ facilities, and the reason for that decision remains unclear.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Mike Vrabel head coach of the Patriots
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesMike Vrabel head coach of the Patriots

The New England Patriots are finally back in the Super Bowl after a long absence, just like the Seattle Seahawks, who had gone several seasons without competing for a championship. However, both teams will be practicing more than 10 miles away from the stadium where Super Bowl LX will be played.

It is not entirely clear why the Patriots and Seahawks will hold their practices away from Levi’s Stadium, but days earlier one of Brock Purdy’s teammates raised concerns about the team’s injuries and a possible connection to an electrical substation located near the stadium.

Chase Senior noted on X that both the Patriots and Seahawks will have more private practice locations, though the situation has sparked some curiosity given the recent comments. “This setup allows each team to have dedicated practice space while staying in the area, but it is pretty hilarious given what’s going on,” wrote the Chat Sports analyst and VP.

Advertisement

Where will the Patriots and Seahawks practice?

The Patriots will be based 12.8 miles from Levi’s Stadium, holding practices at Stanford. The commute is approximately 50 minutes by team bus to the 49ers’ facilities. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will practice at San Jose State, which is 10.9 miles from the site of Super Bowl LX.

Advertisement

Both teams will be located at a considerable distance from the controversial electrical substation, which has yet to become a widely accepted issue but has been discussed more openly by some 49ers players.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
When and where are Patriots and Seahawks playing Super Bowl LX?
NFL

When and where are Patriots and Seahawks playing Super Bowl LX?

Why is Zach Charbonnet not playing today for Seahawks vs Rams in 2026 NFC Championship Game?
NFL

Why is Zach Charbonnet not playing today for Seahawks vs Rams in 2026 NFC Championship Game?

Who is Matthew Stafford’s backup QB on Rams depth chart for 2026 NFC Championship Game vs Seahawks?
NFL

Who is Matthew Stafford’s backup QB on Rams depth chart for 2026 NFC Championship Game vs Seahawks?

Where to watch Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner live in the USA: 2026 Australian Open
Tennis

Where to watch Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner live in the USA: 2026 Australian Open

Better Collective Logo