The New England Patriots are finally back in the Super Bowl after a long absence, just like the Seattle Seahawks, who had gone several seasons without competing for a championship. However, both teams will be practicing more than 10 miles away from the stadium where Super Bowl LX will be played.

It is not entirely clear why the Patriots and Seahawks will hold their practices away from Levi’s Stadium, but days earlier one of Brock Purdy’s teammates raised concerns about the team’s injuries and a possible connection to an electrical substation located near the stadium.

Chase Senior noted on X that both the Patriots and Seahawks will have more private practice locations, though the situation has sparked some curiosity given the recent comments. “This setup allows each team to have dedicated practice space while staying in the area, but it is pretty hilarious given what’s going on,” wrote the Chat Sports analyst and VP.

Where will the Patriots and Seahawks practice?

The Patriots will be based 12.8 miles from Levi’s Stadium, holding practices at Stanford. The commute is approximately 50 minutes by team bus to the 49ers’ facilities. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will practice at San Jose State, which is 10.9 miles from the site of Super Bowl LX.

Both teams will be located at a considerable distance from the controversial electrical substation, which has yet to become a widely accepted issue but has been discussed more openly by some 49ers players.

Developing story…