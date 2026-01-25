NY Mets star Juan Soto rubs salt in NY Yankees’ wounds with Aaron Judge post

The New York Mets and New York Yankees have been at each other all offseason in MLB. After the two sides engaged in a bidding war for Cody Bellinger and competed for Freddy Peralta, it’s safe to say the Subway Series rivalry is alive and well. Further proof came with the reaction to Juan Soto’s latest social media post involving Aaron Judge, which many view as a dig at the Bronx Bombers.

Though his first MLB season with the Mets didn’t turn out as expected, Soto is set to stay for the next 14 years. Needless to say, him and the Mets have enough time to turn the page after their first year together. Instead, the Yankees must watch as a star once called to be the franchise savior, plays out his career in Queens, and not the Bronx.

To make matters worse, Soto just randomly decided to make an indirect statement through his social media. Out of nowhere, Soto reposted an MLB Network graphic showcasing his and Aaron Judge’s numbers during the 2024 season. To the eyes of Yankees fans, Soto was sending a message. It wouldn’t be too surprising, as the rivalry has been heating up lately, including the Mets’ manager’s recent warning to the Yankees and the rest of MLB.

Fans react to Soto’s post

There was no shortage of reactions to Soto’s eyebrow-raising Instagram story. Some fans saw in it a reason to believe Soto still treasures his time with the Pinstripers, with some even suggesting he might opt out of his contract in the future to return to the Bronx.

However, not everyone shared this glass-half-full view. Others were reminded of how magical the 2024 MLB campaign was—and how it ultimately counted for nothing as Soto walked away, leaving the Yankees with plenty to figure out in the fiercely competitive AL East.

What exactly Soto was trying to say with his post remains unclear. Perhaps he was simply reminiscing about his career year with Judge, without any hidden agenda or message. However, for Mets fans, it could be a sign of trouble if their best player is still thinking about his time with the cross-town rivals.

Soto and Judge’s stats in 2024

Soto and Judge spent only one year together in the Bronx. Soto arrived in New York fresh off a seven-player trade with the San Diego Padres. Playing on a contract year before becoming an unrestricted free agent, Soto put on a show at Yankee Stadium. Judge, for his part, didn’t hold back either, putting up monstrous numbers as well.

Appearing in 157 and 158 games, respectively, during the 2024 MLB season, Soto and Judge helped lead New York to the World Series, where the Yankees fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Throughout the regular season, Soto posted a .288 batting average, .989 OPS, and 7.9 WAR, while hitting 41 home runs and driving in 109 RBIs. Meanwhile, Judge recorded a .322 AVG, 1.159 OPS, and 10.8 WAR, slashing 58 home runs and 144 RBIs.

